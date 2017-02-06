Ruthin paraglider died after 'head injuries', inquest hears

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Pokhara region of Nepal

A Denbighshire man involved in a paragliding accident on his first full day in Nepal suffered head and leg injuries, a Ruthin inquest has heard.

Michael Peter Blanchard, 67, was flying solo when he is believed to have lost control and crashed into a tree.

The retired management consultant, of Pwllglas, near Ruthin, arrived in Kathmandu on 21 January.

The accident occurred the following day in the picturesque Pokhara district, about 120 miles from the capital.

He was rushed to the Metro City Hospital in Pokhara where he died the same day. He was identified by his passport.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin, John Gittins, the coroner for north Wales east and central, said a post-mortem examination carried out in Nepal found the cause of death to be "blunt force injuries to the head and pelvis".

The British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association is carrying out an investigation.

The inquest was adjourned to a full hearing later in the year.