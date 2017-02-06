UPM Shotton investigation after death at Deeside paper mill

Image copyright Google

An investigation has been launched after a person died at a Flintshire paper mill.

The person was declared dead by paramedics at the fibre warehouse of UPM Shotton in Deeside, following an incident at 11:30 GMT on Monday.

The warehouse is used for the storing of paper before recycling.

The site is now closed as police and Health and Safety Executive investigators interview witnesses and staff.

General manager David Ingham said: "Our immediate thoughts are with the individual's family and colleagues.

"We will provide full support to all staff involved and investigate fully with all parties."