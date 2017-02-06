Denbighshire helicopter search after drink driver fled from police

Image copyright Getty Images

A police helicopter was called out after a drink driver fled and ran off into the Denbighshire countryside, Mold Crown Court has heard.

Philip McGinn, 42, from Liverpool, was found with an injured leg and had to be rescued with a gamekeeper's 4X4 after getting stuck in a fence.

He was banned from driving for 18 months after admitting escaping from a police car and drink driving.

He also admitted failing to provide a roadside breath test.

The court heard the use of the helicopter cost £1,300.

A dog handler was also called in after McGinn escaped on the A5 at Llidiart y Park near Corwen on 16 August.

Judge Niclas Parry said he had been "utterly foolish" and ordered him to pay £400 towards the cost of calling out the helicopter and £200 prosecution costs.

"You caused great inconvenience to public services," he said.

He also gave McGinn a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.