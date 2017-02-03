A483 near Wrexham to have night closures for resurfacing

Image copyright Google Streetview Image caption The A483 near Wrexham will be shut for around five weeks for resurfacing

Motorists using the A483 near Wrexham at night will face road closures while resurfacing work takes place, the Welsh Government has announced.

It had been originally planned that a 24/7 contraflow would be run between Mold Road and Gresford over a six to eight week period.

But the work will now take place at night over five weeks to limit disruption.

The work starts on 13 February, with one carriageway closed at a time.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "Closing roads for long periods at peak times is never ideal for the economy but is often the only option in terms of delivering the quality infrastructure we need and expect.

"On this occasion, however, I've taken the decision to deliver more medium term improvements to the road, having considered a full closure of this road during working hours to be too detrimental to local communities and the economy."