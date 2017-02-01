Collapsed Wrexham building site to be turned into flats

Media caption Building collapse flashback: BBC Wales Today report by Roger Pinney in January 2015

The site of a derelict building which collapsed into a road in Wrexham is to be redeveloped.

The area at Pen Y Bryn will be turned into commercial space and flats and work is expected to take nine months.

A former chapel on Chester Road in Wrexham will also be redeveloped for residential use.

One driver had a near-miss when the building crashed moments after they drove past it in January 2015.

Councillor Neil Rogers said the work - costing more than £500,000 - showed the "confidence that developers and landlords have in the town".