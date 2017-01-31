Investigation into Deeside paper mill fire

Image copyright Google

An investigation into the cause of a fire at a former paper mill in Deeside is to take place on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called just after 20.00 GMT on Monday to UMP Kymmene UK Ltd, formerly Shotton Paper mill, on Deeside Industrial Park.

Six appliances tackled a blaze in the recycling plant room for hour hours, with the fire extinguished just after midnight.

Police confirmed everyone inside was safely evacuated from the building.