Pontcysyllte Aqueduct towpath closes for repair work

Maintenance work on a Wrexham aqueduct means the towpath will be closed for six hours a day.

The Canal & River Trust said the path at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct would close between 09:00 GMT and 15:00 from Monday until 17 February.

The towpath will be open outside these hours from Monday to Saturday and will be open all day on Sundays.

Repair work is needed on the parapet of the 126ft (38m) tall structure.

The Canal & River Trust said said: "These measures are to protect the public whilst we undertake these important works, allowing them to be undertaken safely by our operatives."