North East Wales

Rhyl's Blessed Edward Jones school evacuated after gas smell

Blessed Edward Jones Roman Catholic High School Image copyright Google

A suspected gas leak led to the evacuation of a Denbighshire school at lunchtime on Thursday.

More than 300 pupils were sent home from Blessed Edward Jones Roman Catholic High School, Rhyl.

The alarm was raised after reports of a smell of gas.

A council spokesman said the problem was believed to be supply to laboratories. Engineers dealt with the issue and the school will reopen on Friday.

