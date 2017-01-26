Rhyl's Blessed Edward Jones school evacuated after gas smell
A suspected gas leak led to the evacuation of a Denbighshire school at lunchtime on Thursday.
More than 300 pupils were sent home from Blessed Edward Jones Roman Catholic High School, Rhyl.
The alarm was raised after reports of a smell of gas.
A council spokesman said the problem was believed to be supply to laboratories. Engineers dealt with the issue and the school will reopen on Friday.