Fears raised Wrexham army unit could move to Somerset

Fears have been raised an army unit based in Wrexham could be relocated to Somerset.

Council leader Mark Pritchard said he was "led to believe" the 101 Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer (REME) unit based in Hightown Barracks could move to Keynsham.

Mr Pritchard said he was "shocked" to hear it could go as part of the Army 2020 Refine restructure.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been asked to comment.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Pritchard referred to a written statement by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon on 15 December.

"Whilst this does not mention Wrexham specifically, I am led to believe that REME might be moving out of Wrexham," he said.

He said it had come as a "real shock", adding: "We are a town with a strong and proud military heritage. We have always worked very closely with our partners at the barracks in Wrexham and we will be hugely saddened to lose this connection if this comes to pass."

The council has also set up an online petition to the UK government to retain an armed forces presence in Wrexham.