Arrest after 'racist' abuse of Wrexham football player

A man has been arrested after an allegation a Wrexham football player suffered racist abuse during their game against Chester.

It is understood Wrexham FC striker Ntumba Massanka made a complaint during the match on Saturday at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The man was removed from the ground.

Cheshire Police said it was the only arrest with the bubble match restrictions in effect.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm a man was arrested in relation to a racially aggravated public order offence.

"Officers are investigating the incident."

Chester FC said it was made aware of the allegation, which it said was immediately dealt with by security and police.

CEO Mark Maguire said the club could not comment on an ongoing police investigation.

"However, it goes without saying that - as a community football club - we are fiercely proud of our inclusive approach and we utterly condemn any behaviour which contradicts the fundamental principles which make this great club what it is," he added.