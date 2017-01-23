Construction of new £21.5m Wrexham police station begins

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption An artist's impression of the eastern command and custody facility

Construction of a new £21.5m police station in north Wales is set to start on Monday.

The "eco-friendly" station is being built on the site of a former warehouse in Llay, near Wrexham, and will include energy-saving features designed to reduce running costs.

It will house 32 cells and up to 200 officers and staff will be based there.

Plans for the building were revealed back in December, with work expected to be completed next year.

Chief Constable Mark Polin said: "This new, state of the art building will provide excellent operational facilities."