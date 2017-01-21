Wrexham v Chester: 'Bubble match' rethink hope

Image caption Police said there were no incidents at Saturday's game

Restrictions on how fans attend Wrexham-Chester derby clashes could be lifted in the future, north Wales' police and crime commissioner has said.

North Wales and Cheshire police forces have previously said restrictions could be reviewed if there was no trouble at the two games this season.

Wrexham fans were ferried to the "bubble match" at Chester on Saturday via designated transport only.

North Wales Police said it was not aware of any trouble at the game.

And September's 0-0 game at Wrexham finished without incident.

"Bubble matches" were introduced five years ago to curb trouble by some fans.

'Good-natured'

Cheshire Police Supt Luke McDonnell said the ambition of all concerned was to get to a "position where the current policing arrangements are no longer necessary".

"Following this match, an assessment will be made in consultation between ourselves, North Wales Police, Chester FC and Wrexham AFC, along with the supporters groups from both clubs," he said.

"A decision will then be made on how this fixture is to be policed moving forward in a way that maximises the safety to all those attending the fixtures, as well as the wider community."