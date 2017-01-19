Man jailed for 15 years for sex attacks on Flintshire children

Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been jailed for 15 years for a series of attacks on children in Flintshire.

Mold Crown Court heard how Warwick Abbott, 55, from Prenton, Wirral, had changed his victims' lives for good.

He had admitted 10 charges of indecent assault, a serious sexual assault, rape and causing a child to look at an image of a person engaged in a sexual act.

Judge Huw Rees told Abbott he was an offender of "particular concern" and a danger to young girls.

The court heard how Abbott had on two occasions filmed what he was doing and also made one girl watch adult pornography.

One victim - now a young woman - told the court how at one stage she wanted to die, believing he could no longer hurt her if she was "six foot under".

In a victim impact statement read from behind a screen, she said what Abbott had done still haunted her.

"I cannot get away from it. It has driven me insane. I have considered suicide," she said.

"I thought if I was six foot under he could no longer hurt me."

'Unhealthy attention'

Defence barrister Mark Connor said that Abbott knew he was going to receive a substantial prison sentence and would undertake a sexual offenders' treatment course to try to rehabilitate himself.

"He has asked me to say that he is genuinely sorry for what he did," Mr Connor said.

"I suspect that will mean very little to his victims at this stage."

Judge Rees said the prison sentence was needed "so that children will be protected from your unhealthy attention".

He warned Abbott that he would only be released when the parole board was satisfied it was safe to do so and extended his licence by 12 months following his release.

Abbott was ordered to register as a sex offender for life and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order was also made.