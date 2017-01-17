Flintshire council's buy-back plan for affordable housing
17 January 2017 Last updated at 19:22 GMT
Former council houses will be bought back in Flintshire, the council has agreed.
A report said the move was needed due to a growing shortage of affordable homes in the county.
In November, Flintshire council voted to prevent its social housing tenants from having the right to buy their homes.
It is also planning to build about 200 new council homes over the next five years.
Matthew Richards reports.