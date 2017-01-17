Mold Gold Cape appears on new stamp to mark prehistory

Image copyright Royal Mail

The Bronze Age Mold Gold Cape features in a new set of stamps showcasing "inspiring objects" from British prehistory.

The stamp includes an illustration showing how it would have been worn when it was in use more than 3,700 years ago in Flintshire.

The cape was discovered in a grave in 1833 along with other artefacts.

Other important objects featured on the stamps include the Iron Age Battersea Shield found in the River Thames.

The Gold Cape is on display at the British Museum and it has previously been on show in Cardiff and Wrexham.

It was discovered in fragments when workmen found a skeleton in a grave at the centre of a circular burial mound.

It was only when the British Museum acquired the artefact and experts set about putting together the fragments that the original form of the cape, fashioned from a single piece of gold, was revealed.