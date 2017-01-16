History of Downton Abbey-style Soughton Hall revealed

Image copyright Soughton Hall Image caption Soughton Hall in Flintshire was formerly a family home, then hotel and is now a luxury wedding venue

The history of a Downton Abbey-style mansion house has been uncovered following a public appeal.

The new owners of Soughton Hall, near Mold, Flintshire, were contacted by Will Bankes whose great-grandparents, Wynne and Elizabeth, were the last people to live there.

He took along artefacts and papers about the 300-year-old building.

"We used to visit my great-grandmother and have tea with her in the library at Soughton," said Mr Bankes.

"We did spend a Christmas there one time when I was about five.

"I also have vivid memories of driving my grandmother's car down the long drive, sitting on her knee. It was a fascinating place to visit as a child."

Image copyright Will Bankes Image caption Will Banke's great-grandparents, Elizabeth and Wynne, the last residents of Soughton Hall

Built in 1714 by Edward Conway and remodelled by Sir Charles Barry, whose iconic work includes the Houses of Parliament and Highclere Castle of Downton Abbey fame, Soughton Hall became a hotel in the 1980s, with famous clientele like Richard Burton and King Juan Carlos I of Spain.

It is now a wedding venue and has recently undergone a £150,000 refurbishment.

The memorabilia provided by Mr Bankes showed an Edwardian wedding at the house.

James Ramsbottom, whose company now own the building, was also contacted by grandmother Eve Taylor, from Hawarden, who spent much of her childhood at Soughton and served as a cook to Mr Bankes' great-grandparents.

"It is such a grand house and it is terrific to learn that it has such a grand history to accompany it," he said.

"We are asked all the time by our guests about the history of the hall and we feel it is part of our responsibility as the new owners of the building to tell them as much as we can about it."