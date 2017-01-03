Welsh dragon Chirk Park tower bid wins extra time

Image caption Construction of the tower could create 200 jobs, it is claimed

A project to build a 224ft Welsh dragon tower has been granted a five-year planning extension.

It is hoped the unanimous agreement by Wrexham council will give businessman Simon Wingett more time to raise £2.5m for the sculpture, cultural centre and gardens at Chirk Park.

The original plans to build the attraction were approved in February 2011.

But delays meant the whole project was in danger of running out of time.

The 23.5m (77ft) high dragon with wings spanning 57m (187ft) would stand on top of a 41.5m (147ft) tower at the former colliery site.

Tourism attraction

Mr Wingett has said the sculpture will rival other well-known landmarks such as the Angel of the North, but time was running out on the original planning permission.

He hopes to raise £1m for the visitor attraction from the public, with the rest of the cash raised through loans from Finance Wales and grants from the Welsh Government.

A report to the council's planning committee on Tuesday recommended approving the extension, stating the development would be a "significant tourism draw to the area".

Local councillor Ian Roberts told the meeting: "I'm fully in support of extending for five years. If we ever get this, it will have a major impact on the economy of Wrexham."