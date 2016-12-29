Festival of Recollections in Caerwys celebrates shopkeepers

Image caption Shopkeeper Will Hebson and butcher Meirion Morgan will take part in the festival

A Flintshire town is set to celebrate the work of its shops and shopkeepers over the centuries.

About 100 people are expected to attend the Festival of Recollections at Caerwys town hall on Thursday evening.

The event will document the town's growth as a service centre since 1490 and shopkeepers will have the chance to share their memories of business.

The festival was organised by Caerwys Historical Society, supported by a grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

Society chairman Rowland Ward said: "What we are celebrating tonight is the adaptability and hospitality of our traders."

He said that, while businesses might have struggled in other towns, shops had survived in Caerwys because they have "kept ahead of the trends, of new technology and crucially have been at the heart of the community".

Image caption Roland Ward, chairman of Caerwys Historical Society, who organised the event

Among those due to take part in the festival is butcher Meirion Morgan, who will describe taking over his father's business in the winter of 1963 and delivering meat to customers over the snowdrifts.

He told BBC Wales: "It was a winter we will never forget... life was pretty difficult on the country roads.

"We managed to get around, nobody went hungry, but it was hard work."

Now in his 70s, he is the last of the mobile traders who have served the farms and cottages in the local area.

Image copyright Meirion Morgan Image caption Meirion Morgan delivered meat in the snow of 1963 when he took over his father's business aged 17

Image copyright Meirion Morgan Image caption Mr Morgan in his younger years in his butcher's shop

Will Hebson, the last grocer and draper in Caerwys, now runs a convenience store and will also speak at the event.

He will recall how there was a ruler along the counter for measuring knicker elastic when he took over the shop 30 years ago.

"I sold the last piece of knicker elastic... a lady asked me to measure a yard and when I measured it she asked me to measure it twice, just to make sure that it didn't shrink," he said.

"I'm convinced that if it did shrink I would never be here today. My reputation would have been finished."