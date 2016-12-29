Plans for new Wrexham police station are unveiled

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption The building is due to be completed by 2018

Plans for a new £21.5m "eco-friendly" police station in north Wales have been unveiled.

The eastern command and custody facility will be built on the site of a former warehouse in Llay, near Wrexham, with works to start on 23 January.

It will include energy-saving features designed to reduce future running costs.

The building is due to be completed in 2018, with up to 200 officers and staff based there.

How the station's new cell corridor will look

The new building will also provide 32 cells to detain people arrested in Wrexham and Flintshire.

Wrexham's high-rise police station will be demolished and a new town centre station with a public front desk will be opened in the former Oriel Gallery in the town centre.

North Wales police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones said the new building will be "good for morale".

He added that there will be a "strong element" of local employment and training in the construction of the building.