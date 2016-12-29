Welsh dragon Chirk Park tower 'needs five more years'

Image caption Construction of the tower could create 200 jobs, it is claimed

A man hoping to build an 224ft-high Welsh dragon tower on the English border will ask councillors for an extra five years to start the project.

The Waking the Dragon tower was granted permission by Wrexham council back in February 2011.

Businessman Simon Wingett is trying to raise £2.5m to build the bronze sculpture, cultural centre and gardens at Chirk Park.

Councillors are expected to grant the extension at a meeting on Tuesday.

The 23.5m (77ft)-high dragon with wings spanning 57m (187ft) would stand on top of a 41.5m (147ft) tower at the former colliery site.

Mr Wingett has said the sculpture will rival other well-known landmarks such as the Angel of the North, but time is running out on planning permission for the project granted back in 2011.

He hopes to raise £1m for the visitor attraction from the public, with the rest of the cash raised through loans from Finance Wales and grants from the Welsh Government.

In a report to the council's planning committee, officers say the development would be a "significant tourism draw to the area".

Councillors are recommended to approve the extension allowing Mr Wingett five more years to commence building at the site.