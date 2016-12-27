North East Wales

Rhyl's Boxing Day Dip takes place 24-hours late after storm

Boxing Day Dip Image copyright RNLI/ Paul Frost

About 50 people took to the waters as Rhyl's annual Boxing Day Dip was held 24-hours later than usual because of bad weather.

Rough seas meant the Denbighshire swim was put back from Monday to Tuesday.

The event - held to raise funds for Rhyl's RNLI station - started with the setting off of rocket fireworks before participants rushed to the water.

People in fancy dress costumes included men dressed as Elvis, elves and other popular characters.

Image copyright RNLI/ Paul Frost

