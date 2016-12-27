Rhyl's Boxing Day Dip takes place 24-hours late after storm

Image copyright RNLI/ Paul Frost

About 50 people took to the waters as Rhyl's annual Boxing Day Dip was held 24-hours later than usual because of bad weather.

Rough seas meant the Denbighshire swim was put back from Monday to Tuesday.

The event - held to raise funds for Rhyl's RNLI station - started with the setting off of rocket fireworks before participants rushed to the water.

People in fancy dress costumes included men dressed as Elvis, elves and other popular characters.