NEWCIS awarded £1m lottery grant to care for carers

A help group has been given a £1m grant to support carers in Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire.

North East Wales Carers Information Service (NEWCIS) said the money would enable carers to have a break as well as providing them with other assitance.

The money was awarded by a Big Lottery Fund People and Places grant.

Boss Claire Sullivan said the group would be able to support more carers with the money and help them to look after their own health and well-being.