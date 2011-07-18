£5,000 reward after woman's hammer attack in Denbigh

Image caption Eirlys Jones says she is grateful to be alive

An anonymous donor has offered a £5,000 reward to catch the person who left a woman "for dead" after a hammer attack during a break-in at her home.

Eirlys Jones, a 51-year-old grandmother, of Denbigh, was attacked on 5 November 2010.

She suffered nine deep head wounds and spent two weeks in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, where she is a health care worker.

"I am still alive and I have got to be grateful, but we can't let these people get away with it," said Mrs Jones.

Leaflets are being distributed to help catch the suspect, who is described as between 17 and 45 years of age.

Mrs Jones, who was struck five times to the head, was attacked shortly after 0800 GMT on Friday, 5 November, 2010, just minutes after her son had left for university.

She said: "I was just getting up when I heard the bedroom door banging against the wall.

"I looked up and there was a man with a hammer in his hand. He was wearing a hat and had big glasses covering his face."

The grandmother-of-two remembers answering the phone to her daughter-in-law, who then alerted Mrs Jones' husband Gareth.

He rushed home from work to discovered his wife in a serious condition, with blood all over the house.

'Impact on us all'

"I was left for dead with nine deep lacerations to my head, and the offender left with very little," said Mrs Jones.

She is still on medication, but is preparing to return to work at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

She said: "I have got to be positive.

"This is such a horrific thing to happen in your own home. It made me wonder if someone had been watching the house.

"Initially it knocked the stuffing out of me and it has had an impact on us all, thinking that there are people around us capable of doing this.

"But we are a strong family who have all pulled together. We are all local people and we can't let these people beat us."

North Wales Police are asking witnesses to come forward, and will distribute leaflets in Denbigh.

The offender is described as being between 17 and 45 years of age.

At the time of the assault, in Crud y Castell, he was wearing a dark beanie-style hat and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Kelly Lewis or DI Sian Beck on 101 if in Wales, 0845 6071001 (Welsh language), or 0845 6071002 (English).

The £5,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest, charge and conviction of the offender.