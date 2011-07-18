Travellers move to Rhuddlan nature reserve near Rhyl

A group of travellers have moved on to a nature reserve a few miles from a Denbighshire school whose land was occupied overnight.

Police and Denbighshire council officials visited Rhuddlan Local Nature Reserve to serve notice on the travellers to vacate the site.

It comes hours after a convoy of some 15 caravans left Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph after camping there overnight.

The school shut on Monday, meaning about 550 pupils had to stay away.

Head teacher Martin Davies said the caravans, pitched on land behind tennis courts, had crossed the school yard.

The school was closed on health and safety grounds, he said.

The travellers convoy left the school at about 2100 BST on Sunday.

On Monday, Denbighshire council said its countryside service confirmed that a group of travellers had moved on to the Rhuddlan Local Nature Reserve site, about three miles away.

It said the authority was "99% certain" it was the same group which had camped at the school.

A spokesperson for Denbighshire council, said: "This is the second time in recent months that travellers have moved onto the site and it is extremely frustrating that we now have to spend valuable time and resources to persuade the travellers to vacate the location.

'Cycle route'

"Everything that is practically possible has been put in place to prevent access to the site.

"The area is a public open space and the national cycle route runs through the site and so the entrance cannot be completely blocked as access is required for cyclists, wheelchairs and for our own vehicles to carry out maintenance work.

"If the travellers fail to move, the council will need to assess the options available."

Ysgol Glan Clwyd will reopen on Tuesday for the last day of term.