North Wales school garden targeted again by vandals

An award-winning garden at a Denbighshire primary school has been wrecked in a new attack by vandals.

All the flowers were stolen from the garden at Ysgol Mair Catholic school, Rhyl, in the latest attack.

On previous occasions, containers and tyres have been thrown into the pond and bird tables have been smashed.

The garden has won awards at the Wales in Bloom and Rhyl in Bloom competitions.

If we stop, they will have won Gail Lavery, PTA, On the vandals

"The children have worked so hard on this garden," said Gail Lavery, chair of the school PTA, which has provided much of the material used in the garden.

"It's hard to believe that someone can do this to a children's garden.

"I'm just hoping that someone will come forward and say we know who's doing this."

The theft of the plants means the garden can no longer be entered in the Rhyl in Bloom competition.

It is now planned to hold a number of gardening days during the school holidays so that some of the children from the school, which has about290 pupils, can help to restore the site.

The school has also had offers of help from local people and Ms Lavery has vowed to keep the garden going.

"If we stop, they will have won," she added.