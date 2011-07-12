RNLI rescue four men from stranded boat off Rhyl coast

Four men have been rescued by the RNLI after their boat's engine failed off the Denbighshire coast.

The men were testing the small rigid inflatable for the first time, and had no life jackets or radio when it broke down half a mile (0.8km) off Rhyl shortly after 2100 BST on 11 July.

An all-weather lifeboat was unable to reach them under Rhyl's blue bridge, so an inshore vessel also helped.

Coastguards said the men were given sea safety advice on their return to land.