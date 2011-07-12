Flint pupils pay tribute to murdered Patryk Wasko, 11

Image caption Patryk's friends are taking part in a memorial service on Tuesday

A memorial area has been created in a Flintshire school to remember an 11-year-old pupil who was murdered with his mother by their lodger.

Monika Wasko, 29, died in a stabbing at home in Cae Hir, Flint, on 11 July 2010. Her son Patryk died in hospital several days later.

Last November Krystian Rozek, 27, was jailed for life for the murders.

A service led by former classmates at St Mary's Catholic Primary takes place on Tuesday.

Former pupils who have since gone to high school are returning for the tribute.

Some of Patryk's friends will be giving readings and prayers.

A memorial area, including a gazebo with raised flower beds, is being created at the school.

It was horrendous last year so, for the first anniversary, we wanted to remember all the happy times Rachel Molyneux, Head teacher

It will be used to remember Patryk and other people who "have gone to God" and who had connections with the Catholic school, said head teacher Rachel Molyneux.

"It was horrendous last year so, for the first anniversary, we wanted to remember all the happy times," she said.

"He was a delightful boy."

Pupils who are members of the school council designed the memorial area which includes a small plaque to Patryk.

They asked for it to be created near the school's "trim trial" which is made up of adventure play equipment because Patryk was a keen on sports activities.