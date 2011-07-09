Deeside waste incinerator consultation begins

Image caption The Welsh Government has agreed to put £142m into the project

Public consultation has begun over multi million pound plans to process non-recyclable waste in north Wales.

Officials have invited firms to draw up plans for processing plants like incinerators to deal with waste currently put into landfill.

So far, two potential sites have been earmarked on Anglesey, Gwynedd, and in Deeside, Flintshire, prompting some concerns from people nearby.

Residents are now being given the opportunity to have their say.

North Wales' five main councils have joined forces to create the region's single largest joint local government procurement project.

It represents an investment of up to £800m over its 25-year lifetime.

Flintshire council is taking the lead among the group made up of authorities covering Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, and Denbighshire.

The partnership is called the North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Project (NWRWTP).

Last year, they announced Deeside Industrial Estate could potentially be used as a site to locate an energy from waste incinerator.

Local councillors Bernie Attridge and Aaron Shotton say they will oppose the plans and urge residents to add their views as part of the consultation exercise.

Solutions

But NWRWTP says nothing has been agreed.

WALES' WASTE RECYCLING TARGETS By 2014 Wales faces an additional £50m a year in landfill taxes if it continues to throw away the same levels of waste. Welsh councils will also incur fines if they fail to meet Welsh Government recycling targets of 52% by 2012-13 and 70% by 2025. Latest figures show on average Welsh councils recycled 44% of waste between 2010-11.

They say the Deeside processing method and location was only used to demonstrate a "business case" to secure funds from Welsh Government.

It has agreed to put in £142m over the life of the project.

In May, the NWRWTP revealed it has been in talks with Anglesey Aluminium Ltd about securing an option to purchase land on the former aluminium works near Holyhead for a site.

And they are looking at transporting waste to site by rail rather than road.

People can find out more online and take part in the consultation on the NWRWTP website.

Events are also being planned over the next few months to give people other opportunities to find out more.

A spokesman said the next step in the process is for several bidders to submit their detailed solutions before November.

This could include other suggested sites as neither the Deeside or Anglesey sites are set in stone.

The bids will be shortlisted until a preferred bidder emerges with the winner expected to be appointed in late 2012.

After this a detailed planning application will be submitted to the relevant authorities although work on the plant is not expected to start before 2016.