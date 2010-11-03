Image caption An artist's impression of how Ysgol Bryn Collen and Ysgol Gymraeg Y Gwernant in Llangollen will look

A £700,000 development of two primary schools will also see them become the first in Denbighshire to be heated via a ground source heat pump.

Welsh-medium Ysgol Gymraeg Y Gwernant and English language Ysgol Bryn Collen, which share the same Llangollen site, will see extensions and refurbishment.

It will allow the removal of three mobile units at the front of the site.

The nursery and reception class in the existing building will be refurbished and there will be new shared toilets.

The funding, provided by the council, will pay for a new entrance, foyer, reception, head teachers office, staff room and two new classrooms at Ysgol Gymraeg Y Gwernant.

A classroom will be refurbished at Ysgol Bryn Collen, and improvements will be made to the main entrance, while the staff room will be extended.

The council said the work will enable the out of school club, currently located in a mobile unit, to have a permanent room within the building.

Work will start on 22 November and is expected to finish next August.