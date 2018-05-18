Firefighters have been called to a serious crash after a fire broke out when a motorbike and car collided.

The A4215 road between Sennybridge and Merthyr Tydfil road was closed at Glwyd Fawr, near Libanus in Powys, after the crash at about 19:00 BST.

Fire crews from Brecon put out the blaze following the collision.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has also confirmed that it attended the crash. Police are warning motorists that a diversion via Brecon is in place.