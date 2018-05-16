Fly-tippers blight Powys beauty spot

Image copyright Colin Rogers Image caption Council officials were made aware of the mess on Wednesday morning

An investigation is under way after rubbish was dumped near Offas Dyke path.

Scores of items, including clothing racks, sofas and children's high chairs, were left on the roadside between Leighton and Trelystan in Powys.

Powys council, which has black bag collections every three weeks, said it was aware of the incident.

One resident described the mess as the "worst" he had seen.

Image copyright Colin Rogers Image caption Chairs, clothing racks and toys have been left by the roadside

Colin Rogers, who lives locally, said: "There is a hell of a lot of mess and this must have been done in more than a single trip.

"The spot where the rubbish was dumped is often used by people who want to walk across a couple of fields to the Beacon Ring.

"It's such a terrible sight and one of the worst instances of fly-tipping I've seen."

Powys council said its environmental health department was investigating.