Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption A major search was launched after James Corfield went missing during the Royal Welsh Show in 2017

New safety measures are to be introduced ahead of this year's Royal Welsh Show after the body of a young farmer was found in a river.

James Corfield, 19, was found dead in the River Wye after visiting the show in Builth Wells in July 2017.

His family called for "urgent safety issues" to be addressed ahead of this year's event starting on 23 July.

The new measures include a safety fence between the town's riverside park and the river.

An inquest into Mr Corfield's death heard it was possible he had gone into the river in an attempt to reach his campsite.

'Green route'

Mr Corfield had been due to his meet his family at the showground the next day but never arrived and a large search followed in the days after his disappearance.

At this year's show, a "green route" will be signposted between the town and the youth campsite to help young people find their way back to their tents.

A new welfare facility will be available and street pastors will be in Builth Wells during the four-day event which is Wales' biggest agriculture show.

Other plans include improved medical services, better traffic and taxi arrangements and improved CCTV coverage in the town.

The improvements are the recommendations of an event safety action group established by Powys County Council.

Initial work involved a safety workshop at the showground supported by the Corfield family.

Powys Council leader Rosemarie Harris said: "The show is such an important event, not just for Powys but for Wales, that we must do all that we can to make a positive contribution to managing safety.

"We have all learnt from last year's tragic accident and our aim is to do our very best together to keep young people safe."