Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hollie Kerrell was last seen at her home in Knighton on Sunday

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell.

Christopher Llewellyn Kerrell, of Whitton, Knighton, in Powys, is accused of killing the 28-year-old, also of Knighton, whose body was found on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

He is due in court on Saturday.

The family of a Hollie Kerrell who was found dead in Powys said she "lit up every room she was in".

The 28-year-old mother-of-three was last seen at her home in Knighton, Powys, on Sunday.

Her family said she was was "quirky", "funny" and "loved life".

"Our beautiful Hollie loved life and lit up every room she was in," her mother, three children and five sisters said in a statement after her body was identified on Friday.

"There was never a dull moment with our quirky, funny Hollie around.

"She was the glue that held our family together and she will be missed terribly."

The force said her body was formally indentified on Friday and the coroner had been informed.

Image caption Police teams descended on a farm in Whitton on Thursday

There was a heavy police presence throughout Thursday at a farm house at Whitton, about four miles south of Knighton.

Police also remained outside homes on the Glyndwr estate in Knighton for another day.

Police said they were continuing to appeal for any information that could "help us understand what happened to Hollie".

Anyone who may have seen her since 17:00 BST on Saturday is asked to contact the force.

Image caption Officers have been searching a house on the Glyndwr estate