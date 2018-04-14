Image copyright Owens family Image caption Ifan Owens from Cardiff is a second-year student at Aberystwyth University

Two more men have been charged in connection with a street attack which left a student in a coma.

Ifan Owens, 19, from Cardiff, was found unconscious in Aberystwyth's High Street in Ceredigion on 14 January. He woke from a coma on 11 February.

Two men, aged 26 and 19, have already appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates charged with assault.

Two further men, aged 23 and 20, have now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both have been remanded in Dyfed-Powys police custody and will appear before Swansea magistrates on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has also been charged with possession of cannabis.