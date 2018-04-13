Two men charged over Ifan Owens Aberystwyth street attack
- 13 April 2018
Two men have been charged in connection with a street attack which left a student in a coma.
Ifan Owens, 19, from Cardiff, was found unconscious in Aberystwyth's High Street in Ceredigion in the early hours of 14 January. He woke from a coma on 11 February.
Police said two men, aged 25 and 19, had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
Another man is on bail and two others remain released under investigation.