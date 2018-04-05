Mid Wales

Police investigate two bodies found on coastal path in New Quay

  • 5 April 2018
Media captionPolice at New Quay coastal path after two bodies found

The bodies of two people have been discovered on a coastal path in Ceredigion.

A man and a woman were reported missing earlier on Wednesday before their bodies were found in the evening on the coastal path near New Quay.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the deaths are being treated as unexplained and next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

Two RNLI lifeboats from New Quay, two coastguard rescue teams and a helicopter from St Athan were called at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday to help with the search.
Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police has been investigating the deaths on the coastal path

