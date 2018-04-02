Image copyright Getty Images

Black bin collections for general waste in Ceredigion will now take place every three weeks following a trial.

Ceredigion County Council said it would introduce glass collections in the county which would also take place every three weeks.

The authority's cabinet backed the move and said it also listened to feedback from a public consultation.

Food waste and clear bags for mixed recyclables will continue to be collected every week.

The new service could begin in early 2019.

Ray Quant, cabinet member for technical services, said: "Moving to a three-weekly black bin collection will encourage residents to think further about what can be recycled and could reduce the amount thrown in landfill-bound black bins."

Conwy council has the most infrequent general collections after after agreeing four-weekly pick-ups.