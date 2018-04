Image copyright Steve Fareham/Geograph

A popular Ceredigion beach has been closed until further notice after farm slurry contaminated a stream which runs on to it.

Environmental health officers shut Dolau beach in New Quay, after they were notified of the spill on the evening of 30 March.

Warning signs have been placed at the entrance advising people to stay clear of the area.

The council said the closure was "for the health and safety of the public".