Image copyright Huw Richards-Price

He has created 400 videos which have been watched 20 million times, making him one of the most popular British gardeners on the internet.

Not bad for a 19-year-old from Tregaron, Ceredigion, who only finished his A-levels last year.

Huw Richards-Price has one of the biggest gardening channels on YouTube and shows people how to grow potatoes and create raised beds.

He said he had big plans and ambitions for his own TV show.

Mr Richards-Price made his first vlog aged 12 and has made thousands of pounds from his videos.

He has even become popular in Australia and New Zealand and has had views in North Korea.

Filming from his family's smallholding, he aims to show the whole process or give tips to more experienced gardeners.

However, he said his studies have stopped him making large amounts of money and he has not earned "a huge amount" so far.

"I had my A-levels last year and revised for four months so missed the whole of the growing season," he said.

"This year is really exciting. I can now get on with it properly. I have already filmed lots this year but taken a different approach.

"I want to show the whole process from sowing to harvesting."

Image copyright Huw Richards-Price / YouTube Image caption Huw has more than 78,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel

He said online views came in "peaks and troughs" - while the winter months were quiet in the UK, he had lots of viewers from New Zealand and Australia and even two from North Korea - where only high level officials are allowed to access the internet.

Looking to the future, he said the dream would be to host his own show such as the BBC's Gardeners World.

And that dream looks to be moving a step closer after getting lots of attention following a recent national newspaper article about his channel.

Mr Richards-Price said: "The past few days have been a hectic. I've got a meeting with three production companies in London.

"I've also got lots of exciting videos in the pipeline as well - one where I'm going to experiment growing vegetables in hay."