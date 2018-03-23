Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tributes paid to two-year-old Kiara Moore

The family of a two-year-old girl, who died after a car went into a river, want the public to make her funeral a "bright and beautiful" occasion.

Kiara Moore was found in the River Teifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion, after she had been left in a Mini while it was parked on a slipway on Monday.

She would have been three years old on Tuesday 27 March - the day of her funeral and a celebration of her life.

Her parents have invited people to wear colourful clothes.

The funeral takes place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, followed by a wake near the family home in Llandysul, Ceredigion.

Kiara's parents called the police at about 15:30 GMT on Monday after their silver Mini vanished from outside their business, Adventure Beyond, with her inside.

They initially thought it had been stolen from the slipway but it was later found in the river by emergency services.

Police went into the water to rescue the girl and she was airlifted to hospital, but died.

Kiara's dad Jet Moore, 40 and mother Kim Rowlands, 25, issued a public invitation to the "party for her happy life".

Mr Moore wrote on Facebook: "Myself, Kim and family would like to invite you all to either the funeral and party for her happy life and birthday! (or just be have a thought for her on this day and make some one happy).

Image caption Kiara's father, Jet Moore, posted pictures of himself and Kiara's mother with their daughter

"Please bring kids if you can! (we are keeping it a happy celebration)."

He described it as "fun only" with a bouncy castle.

In a Facebook post on Monday, which has since been deleted, Ms Rowlands said her "beautiful baby girl" had died, adding: "Due to my own stupidity, I will have to live with the guilt of this for the rest of my life.

"Mummy loves you baby girl and I'm so sorry."

Police have since asked people "not to speculate" on the circumstances on social media.

The force said: "Posts considered to be malicious will be recorded and police action may follow."

An inquest was also opened into Kiara's death, which was adjourned to a later date.

Image caption A tribute from Kiara's nursery Cylch Meithrin Drefach Felindre