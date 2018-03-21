Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tributes paid to two-year-old Kiara Moore

Police are warning people not to post malicious comments on social media about the death of a two-year-old girl who died after a car went into a river.

Kiara Moore was found in the River Teifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion, after she had been left in the Mini while it was parked on a slipway on Monday.

Her mother posted on Facebook she would feel guilty for the rest of her life.

Dyfed-Powys Police asked people "not to speculate" on the circumstances.

The force said: "Posts considered to be malicious will be recorded and police action may follow."

Kiara's parents called the police at about 15:30 GMT on Monday after their silver Mini vanished from outside their business, Adventure Beyond, with her inside.

They initially thought it had been stolen from the slipway, but it was later found in the river by emergency services.

Police went into the water to rescue the girl and she was airlifted to hospital, but later died. The little girl would have celebrated her third birthday next Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, which has since been deleted, her mother Kim Rowlands said her "beautiful baby girl" had died, adding: "Due to my own stupidity, I will have to live with the guilt of this for the rest of my life.

"Mummy loves you baby girl and I'm so sorry."

In a Facebook post, her father Jet Moore, said the pair had got in the car to go home when Kiara's mother had to go back into the business to get some money.

He said: "Went back to the office to get money from the desk and came back to no car.

"Looked in the river. No signs. So we thought she and the car had been taken."

In a tribute to his daughter he wrote: "Unfortunately Kiara had an amazing but short life.

"She was an incredible happy young girl who lived I hope a great adventurous fun life. And may have done more than most people."

Image caption A tribute from Kiara's nursery Cylch Meithrin Drefach Felindre

Image copyright @Iglwy/Twitter Image caption Coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI searched the River Teifi

On Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the vehicle had not been stolen.

A force spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"Examination of the vehicle will form part of these enquiries.

"We can also confirm that the vehicle had not been stolen."