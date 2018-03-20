Image copyright Craig Duggan

Human remains have been found in a Ceredigion house following a police investigation to find a missing woman.

Officers were called to the property in Aberaeron last Monday after a woman in her 50s collapsed.

Police also discovered the woman's mother, in her 80s, had not been seen for months.

The women were named locally as Gaynor and Valerie Jones, with police currently treating the death as unexplained.

Neighbours described the two women as "reclusive" and the home they shared as being "heavily cluttered".

Valerie Jones was thought to be in poor health and was found collapsed at the house and taken to hospital at about 12:30 GMT on 12 March.

Police then discovered her mother Gaynor, who is in her 80s, had not been seen for several months.

A forensic tent and skip was brought to the scene to clear a large amount of clutter from the house.