Image copyright Paul Williams

A lorry has crashed into a railway bridge in Powys causing delays on the road and to train services.

The vehicle overturned after hitting a bridge between Heol Vaynor and Mochdre Lane while driving along the A489 Llanidloes Road in Newtown.

The road is closed in both directions.

Trains are running on time after earlier delays between Newtown and Caersws because of the incident.