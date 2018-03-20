Image copyright @Iglwy/Twitter Image caption Social media posts showed a large police presence in Cardigan near the Castle on Monday afternoon

A child has died after being recovered from a car found in a river after a woman said her vehicle had been taken with her daughter inside.

Kiara Moore, two, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after being rescued from the River Teifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion, on Monday.

A social media post by a woman said a car had been taken from the Newcastle Emlyn area with her child in the back.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating.

The force said it had received a call about a missing vehicle at 15:30 GMT and a silver Mini was found in the river at about 17:10.

Image copyright @Iglwy/Twitter Image caption Coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI searched the River Teifi

In a tweet in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Sadly, we confirm that Kiara Moore, aged 2 (27/3/15) was pronounced dead at the UHW, Cardiff last night, having being recovered from a car in the River Teifi, Cardigan yesterday afternoon (19th March 2018). Kiara's family is being supported by specialist officers."

Kiara would have celebrated her third birthday next Tuesday.

Her father Jet Moore said in a Facebook post: "Thank you all for your help this evening. A mega thank you the officers who jumped in the river and the rest of the emergency services for all they did. Unfortunately Kiara had an amazing but short life."

Officers appealed for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle enter the river between 15:30 and 16:50 GMT to contact them.

Image caption There were 30 emergency services personnel including police, fire and coastguard in Cardigan town during the search

The police had said they had first received a call "as to whereabouts of a silver Mini" which had been seen last near the old Scout Hall, near the river, at about 15:30 GMT on Monday.

At the height of the search there were 30 emergency services personnel from police, fire and coastguard units in Cardigan.

A search of the river continued into the evening after Kiara was found.