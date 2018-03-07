Image copyright Google Image caption Aberaeron Hospital needs £1.4m to make it fit for purpose, officials have said

A former office block may become a health care centre as an alternative to a £1.4m revamp to bring a community hospital up to standard in Ceredigion.

Health officials want to invest in Minaeron, a former council building in Aberaeron, after Aberaeron Hospital was deemed no longer "fit for purpose".

They want integrated hospital clinics with a GP practice and social services.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has submitted its proposals to the Welsh Government.

It bought Minaeron from Ceredigion council last year.

In a joint statement, the council and health board said an appraisal of the current hospital concluded it was "not conducive to the provision of modern day health care provision".

It said a combined health and social care centre offered "significant improvements" in service provision, with the planned inclusion of the town's Tanyfron GP Practice.