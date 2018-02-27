Two men have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Powys in the early hours of Tuesday.

One vehicle was on its roof and another had two men trapped inside when Dyfed-Powys Police got to the incident on the A483 between Newtown and Welshpool.

The road was shut for three hours after the incident, which happened at about 12:50 GMT on Monday, so police and fire crews could recover the vehicles.

The two men were taken to hospital in an ambulance.