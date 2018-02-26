Image caption The float at Aberaeron bank holiday carnival was inspired by the 1993 film Cool Runnings

Four men accused of racism after painting their faces black at a carnival in Ceredigion have no case to answer, police have said.

They painted themselves for a float based on Jamaica's bobsleigh team from the film Cool Runnings at Aberaeron's August Bank Holiday carnival last year.

Dyfed-Powys police launched an investigation after receiving a report of a "perceived hate incident".

Police said no arrests were made and the parties involved were spoken to.

"The people who reported the incident have been updated," a police spokesman added.

Following the incident, the Jamaican Bobsled Team said it had received an apology from members of the carnival float.

Cool Runnings was a 1993 film loosely based on the real life story of Jamaica's first bobsleigh team to compete at the 1988 Winter Olympics.