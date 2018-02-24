Newtown's Dolerw Park closed after serious sex assault
- 24 February 2018
A park has been closed while police investigate a serious sexual assault that happened in the early hours of Saturday.
The victim was attacked in Dolerw Park in Newtown, Powys, at about 01:00 GMT.
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation.