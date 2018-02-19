Newtown supermarket garage targeted
- 19 February 2018
Police are hunting those responsible for a supermarket filling station robbery in Powys.
Detectives said the Tesco store outlet in Newtown was targeted on Monday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a quantity of money and tobacco was taken during the raid.
Officers want to speak to anyone in the area just before 07:00 GMT or who might have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.