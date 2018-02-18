Image copyright Owens family Image caption Mr Owens from Cardiff is a second-year student at Aberystwyth University

About 300 people have taken part in a walk to show their support for a student who was left seriously injured after a street attack.

Ifan Owens, 19, was found unconscious on Aberystwyth's High Street in Ceredigion in the early hours of 14 January.

He woke from a coma on 11 February and his family said he was now breathing unassisted.

Five people were arrested at the time of the incident.

The walk, from Aberystwyth University's Pantycelyn halls of residence to the town's bandstand, was also to show support to Mr Owens' family and to "ensure to the students that Aberystwyth is a safe place to live".